Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Movado Group Inc. $MOV

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 293.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,970 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Movado Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Movado Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Movado Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Movado Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Movado Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MOV shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Movado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Movado Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $430.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.23. Movado Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Movado Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $161.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.84 million. Analysts expect that Movado Group Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 181.82%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

