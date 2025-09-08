Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR $TIMB

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,405 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TIM by 10.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 624,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 57,562 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TIM by 5.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in TIM by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 329,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 50,370 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in TIM by 1,302.9% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 260,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 242,333 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TIM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM Trading Up 2.1%

TIMB stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.69. TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $21.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

TIM Cuts Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. TIM had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 720.0%. TIM’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TIMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on TIM from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TIM from $19.10 to $23.60 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC downgraded TIM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TIM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TIM from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TIMB

TIM Company Profile

(Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.