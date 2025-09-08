Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in NewMarket Corporation $NEU

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 587.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 13.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 39.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 557.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 46 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Stock Down 0.8%

NEU stock opened at $813.78 on Monday. NewMarket Corporation has a one year low of $480.00 and a one year high of $835.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $750.05 and a 200-day moving average of $650.29.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $698.51 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 21.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

