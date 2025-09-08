Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. $ETD

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.22% of Ethan Allen Interiors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 5,743.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,053 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 9.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 792,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,964,000 after buying an additional 66,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 902,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,993,000 after buying an additional 64,565 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a market cap of $770.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.13. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $33.77.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $160.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

