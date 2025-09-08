Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.56 Million in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 282.2% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

HSBC stock opened at $65.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $227.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.33. HSBC had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.21%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

