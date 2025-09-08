Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 467,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.24% of Energy Fuels as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

In related news, EVP Timothy James Carstens sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 267,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,782.76. This trade represents a 48.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Bakken sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $55,548.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 108,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,804. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 784,336 shares of company stock worth $7,307,244 over the last three months. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UUUU opened at $11.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. Energy Fuels Inc has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 143.05%.The company had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue was up –51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

