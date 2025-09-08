Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in BlackSky Technology Inc. $BKSY

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 223,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKSY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 14,829.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 217.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BlackSky Technology in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in BlackSky Technology in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BKSY stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $574.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BlackSky Technology ( NYSE:BKSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 52.27% and a negative net margin of 82.04%.The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 million. BlackSky Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BlackSky Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BlackSky Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of BlackSky Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackSky Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of BlackSky Technology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

