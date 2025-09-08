Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Trinity Capital Inc. $TRIN

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 117,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melia Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 1,103,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,736,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 178.2% in the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 532,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 341,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 80,721 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 689.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 325,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 366,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 58,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

TRIN stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.54. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $16.82.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.84 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 51.88% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.48%.

Insider Activity at Trinity Capital

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $50,496.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,006,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,879,414. The trade was a 0.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $75,196. 6.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

