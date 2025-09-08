Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 38,283 PHINIA Inc. $PHIN

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of PHINIA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHIN. CX Institutional acquired a new position in PHINIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in PHINIA by 853.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PHINIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHIN opened at $58.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.53. PHINIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.51 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.22%.PHINIA’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. PHINIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. PHINIA’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PHINIA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of PHINIA in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

