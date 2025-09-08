Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 593.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,397 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 176.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 223.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In other news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,674.70. This represents a 10.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $25.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.49. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $36.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $613.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.67 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.630 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.