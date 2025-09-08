Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 108,065 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CUK

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,065 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Carnival by 3,456.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 32,352 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $2,036,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 43,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $28.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.76. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Carnival ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Carnival has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

