Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 5,789 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc $HOV

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total transaction of $84,230.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 62,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,145.76. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $589,160.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,338 shares in the company, valued at $571,806.56. The trade was a 50.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

HOV opened at $153.93 on Monday. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $233.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.35.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($1.52). Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 5.06%.The company had revenue of $800.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hovnanian Enterprises has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hovnanian Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $120.00.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

