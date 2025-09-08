Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in Groupon, Inc. $GRPN

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 95,916 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 383.5% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,652 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,897 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at about $409,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GRPN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. They set a “mixed” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Groupon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $24.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.72 million, a P/E ratio of -100.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The coupon company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

