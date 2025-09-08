Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. $PARR

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 130,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 70.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 117.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 352.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Par Pacific

In other news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $180,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,659.45. This represents a 17.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terrill Pitkin sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $144,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,007.31. The trade was a 11.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,954 shares of company stock valued at $796,308 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Par Pacific Price Performance

PARR opened at $33.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.80. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 target price on Par Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Par Pacific from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on Par Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.96.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

