Dillard’s, Inc. $DDS Position Lessened by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $1,653,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 299.1% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 428.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 4,784.4% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 50.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dillard’s from $368.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $394.33.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

DDS opened at $575.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $487.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.24 and a 12-month high of $579.55.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 8.87%.The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

