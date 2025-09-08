Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 118.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,605 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 218.2% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 147,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 101,269 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 37,315 shares during the last quarter. Note Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Note Advisors LLC now owns 114,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Entrewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Entrewealth LLC now owns 112,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 501,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $30.33 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

