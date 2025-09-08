Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM Position Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $28,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,704,000 after acquiring an additional 137,913 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 598,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,160,000 after acquiring an additional 145,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dorman Products by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,691,000 after acquiring an additional 337,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 99,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total value of $100,212.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,033.54. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Up 0.7%

DORM opened at $163.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.14. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.21 and a twelve month high of $165.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.30. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $540.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Dorman Products to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

