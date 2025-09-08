DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 846,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of DraftKings worth $28,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in DraftKings by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKNG opened at $46.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.73.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $47.00 target price on DraftKings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Macquarie decreased their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.37.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 44,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $2,006,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,081.90. This trade represents a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $3,507,828.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459.84. This trade represents a 99.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 816,662 shares of company stock valued at $35,460,274 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

