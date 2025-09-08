Ecolab Inc. $ECL Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 94.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 176.7% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 70.6% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $273.56 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.62 and a 12 month high of $286.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. UBS Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.51 per share, for a total transaction of $167,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,663.03. The trade was a 3.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total value of $225,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,165.28. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

