Evergy Inc. $EVRG Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Evergy were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $71.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.44. Evergy Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $73.97.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.35%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

