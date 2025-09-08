Financial Analysis: Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) and Stantec (NYSE:STN)

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) and Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stantec and Pharma-Bio Serv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stantec 0 0 7 0 3.00 Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Stantec shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Stantec shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Stantec has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stantec and Pharma-Bio Serv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec 5.62% 19.03% 8.04% Pharma-Bio Serv -1.96% -1.47% -1.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stantec and Pharma-Bio Serv”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec $5.47 billion 2.25 $263.82 million $2.74 39.46 Pharma-Bio Serv $9.51 million 1.45 -$780,000.00 ($0.01) -60.00

Stantec has higher revenue and earnings than Pharma-Bio Serv. Pharma-Bio Serv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stantec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stantec beats Pharma-Bio Serv on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc. provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions. The company also provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. In addition, it offers planning and design services to clients in residential, logistics, retail, infrastructure, energy, higher education, and urban regeneration sectors; architectural and interior design, and planning services in the science and technology, commercial workplace, higher education, residential, and hospitality markets. Further, the company provides transportation advisory, transport engineering, and technical design; project delivery consultancy services for mining, resources, and industrial infrastructure projects; paleontological and archaeological services for the rail, transportation, water, and power and energy sectors; and environmental and cultural resource compliance services. Additionally, it offers consulting services in sustainable building design, energy infrastructure upgrades, sustainable district heating network, and e-mobility; and planning, design, construction administration, commissioning, maintenance, decommissioning, and remediation services. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

