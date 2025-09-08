Financial Contrast: ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) vs. Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD)

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) and Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ADTRAN and Teads, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADTRAN 0 1 4 0 2.80 Teads 0 1 2 0 2.67

ADTRAN presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.08%. Teads has a consensus target price of $3.97, suggesting a potential upside of 143.35%. Given Teads’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Teads is more favorable than ADTRAN.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

ADTRAN has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teads has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ADTRAN and Teads”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADTRAN $922.72 million 0.85 -$459.89 million ($1.31) -7.44 Teads $889.88 million 0.17 -$710,000.00 ($0.84) -1.94

Teads has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADTRAN. ADTRAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teads, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ADTRAN and Teads’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADTRAN -11.02% -10.09% -1.35% Teads -5.76% -4.37% -1.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of ADTRAN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Teads shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of ADTRAN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Teads shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services. The company also provides various software, such as Mosaic One SaaS, n-Command, Procloud, MCP, AOE and ACI-E, and Ensemble Controller. It serves large, medium, and small service providers; alternative service providers, such as utilities, municipalities and fiber overbuilders; cable/MSOs; and SMBs and distributed enterprises. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

About Teads

Outbrain Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company’s Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising. It also provides Outbrain Amplify, a product suite for advertisers that provides an open web platform that helps users to connect with audiences on premium digital properties. The company’s Outbrain Amplify solution also provides advertisers with access to ad inventory that support various formats, including text and image, video, interactive carousel, app install, and other forms of direct response; and ads optimized for engagement. Outbrain Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

