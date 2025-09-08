Financial Survey: Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) versus Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) and Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smith & Nephew SNATS and Verano”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew SNATS $5.81 billion 2.87 $412.00 million $2.16 17.63 Verano $878.59 million 0.55 -$341.86 million ($0.98) -1.37

Risk & Volatility

Smith & Nephew SNATS has higher revenue and earnings than Verano. Verano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith & Nephew SNATS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Smith & Nephew SNATS has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verano has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Smith & Nephew SNATS and Verano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Nephew SNATS 0 6 0 0 2.00 Verano 0 0 0 1 4.00

Smith & Nephew SNATS presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.48%. Given Smith & Nephew SNATS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Smith & Nephew SNATS is more favorable than Verano.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Nephew SNATS and Verano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew SNATS N/A N/A N/A Verano -40.84% -8.63% -4.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Smith & Nephew SNATS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Verano shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Smith & Nephew SNATS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Verano shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smith & Nephew SNATS beats Verano on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT. The Advanced Wound Management segment includes advanced wound care, advanced wound bioactives, and advanced wound devices businesses. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

About Verano

(Get Free Report)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. It offers cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, Savvy, BITS, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

