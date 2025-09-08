First American Financial Corporation $FAF Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lowered its stake in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 83.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,189,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,251,000 after purchasing an additional 295,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 500.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,646,000 after purchasing an additional 836,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $229,705.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,874.85. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First American Financial Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of FAF opened at $66.99 on Monday. First American Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 2.90%.The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

