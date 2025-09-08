First Western Trust Bank Has $24.90 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.2% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $239.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.28 and a 200-day moving average of $212.40.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.05.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

