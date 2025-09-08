Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Trading Down 13.8% – Here’s Why

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.8% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.56. 949,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,090% from the average session volume of 79,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Galway Metals Stock Down 13.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 3.16.

About Galway Metals

(Get Free Report)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.