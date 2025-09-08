Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,108 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 97,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GNRC opened at $181.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.69. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $203.25.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of Generac and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.56.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $906,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,202,968.86. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

