Global X FinTech ETF $FINX Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after buying an additional 208,382 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 148,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the period.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $33.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $303.90 million, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99.

About Global X FinTech ETF

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

