Globalstar, Inc. $GSAT Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,670 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Price Performance

GSAT opened at $31.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,041.00 and a beta of 1.01. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

