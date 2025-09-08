GraniteShares Gold Trust $BAR Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust were worth $24,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Get GraniteShares Gold Trust alerts:

GraniteShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.3%

GraniteShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.47 on Monday. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.