Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. $GLRE Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,087 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.15% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 11.2% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,034,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 103,886 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 88.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 677,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 318,047 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 73,317 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 12.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 529,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 59,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas James Curnock sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $148,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 179,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,227.76. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Isaacs sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $193,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 71,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,541.28. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Down 0.5%

GLRE opened at $12.74 on Monday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.36. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

