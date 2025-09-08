Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $GNTY Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.14% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Insider Transactions at Guaranty Bancshares

In related news, EVP William Travis Brown sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $34,297.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,876.70. The trade was a 53.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of GNTY opened at $49.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $563.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Guaranty Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.