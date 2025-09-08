Head-To-Head Comparison: SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) and China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) and China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SouthGobi Resources and China Shenhua Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthGobi Resources $493.38 million 0.24 $92.50 million $0.09 4.51 China Shenhua Energy $47.07 billion N/A $8.68 billion $1.57 12.06

Profitability

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SouthGobi Resources. SouthGobi Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Shenhua Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares SouthGobi Resources and China Shenhua Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthGobi Resources 5.59% -15.18% -1.55% China Shenhua Energy 18.27% 11.13% 8.50%

Risk & Volatility

SouthGobi Resources has a beta of 78.74, indicating that its share price is 7,774% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SouthGobi Resources and China Shenhua Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthGobi Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 China Shenhua Energy 1 1 0 0 1.50

China Shenhua Energy has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.69%. Given China Shenhua Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe China Shenhua Energy is more favorable than SouthGobi Resources.

Summary

China Shenhua Energy beats SouthGobi Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia and Hong Kong. The company primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. Its flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia. The company was formerly known as SouthGobi Energy Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SouthGobi Resources Ltd. in May 2010. SouthGobi Resources Ltd. is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical. The Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants and metallurgical and coal chemical producers. The Power segment generates electric power through thermal, wind, water, and gas; and sells electric power to power grid companies. The Railway segment provides railway transportation services. The Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. The Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited.

