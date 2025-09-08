Head to Head Survey: Figma (NYSE:FIG) vs. VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)

Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) and VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Figma and VIQ Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Figma N/A N/A N/A VIQ Solutions -20.94% -32.42% -11.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Figma and VIQ Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Figma N/A N/A N/A $0.74 74.01 VIQ Solutions $31.75 million 0.00 -$11.15 million ($0.50) N/A

Figma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VIQ Solutions. VIQ Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Figma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Figma and VIQ Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Figma 0 7 3 0 2.30 VIQ Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Figma presently has a consensus target price of $67.43, suggesting a potential upside of 23.11%. Given Figma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Figma is more favorable than VIQ Solutions.

Summary

Figma beats VIQ Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Figma

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb. Behind each of these products is a cross-functional team responsible for bringing them to life. In Figma, designers work alongside developers, product managers (“PMs”), researchers, marketers, writers, and other non-designers who, in the three months ended March 31, 2025, made up two-thirds of our more than 13 million monthly active users(1). Together, these teams share and explore ideas, align on a vision, visualize concepts, and translate them into coded products — all on a single, connected, AI-powered platform that collaborators around the world can access with a URL. Our focus on the entire lifecycle of software creation reflects our ability to rapidly bring new products onto Figma’s browser-based platform and our belief that design spans far beyond a single step or role. We take this expansive view because design is more than how something looks, or even feels; design is also how something works — and in today’s increasingly digital-first world, what sets brands and companies apart. As AI makes software much easier to create, and as organizations across industries and geographies continue to invest heavily in digital transformation, better-designed digital products and experiences have become even more critical to a company’s success. That’s why 95% of the Fortune 500 and 78% of the Forbes Global 2000 used Figma in March 2025. These companies understand deeply that great design is what attracts and wins user loyalty, especially in a world where a business’ interactions with its customers are increasingly digital. Figma has been fortunate to play a part in, and benefit from, the growing global movement to elevate design and the craft of building software. Millions of people use Figma every week, often for hours a day, and as more users have come to our platform, our business has grown. (1) We define monthly active users as the number of unique users that access at least one of our products during a given month. A Paid Customer typically includes multiple unique users. When reporting monthly active users during a quarter or other period of time, we report the number of monthly active users during the month with the highest number of active users during such period. Our principal executive offices are located in San Francisco, California.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a speech-to-text engine to consolidate, accelerate, and optimize transcription workflows; and aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, corporate finance, and media transcription services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

