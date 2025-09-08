Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 16,023 Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. $OLPX

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 713,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 529,269 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 678,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 89,698 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 301,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 105,164 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Olaplex from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Olaplex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

Olaplex Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.49 on Monday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $993.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Olaplex had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $106.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Olaplex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Olaplex

(Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.