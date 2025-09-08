Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FIGS, Inc. $FIGS

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in FIGS during the first quarter valued at about $6,962,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS during the first quarter valued at about $4,640,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in FIGS by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 433,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 261,367 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the first quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in FIGS by 106.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 348,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 179,763 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FIGS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of FIGS in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

FIGS Price Performance

FIGS stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.67, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. FIGS had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $152.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. FIGS’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

In related news, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 99,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $617,972.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 878,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,179.02. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 65,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $453,158.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,969,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,548,412.48. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIGS Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

