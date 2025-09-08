Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $51,000 Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMLX

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 290,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 80,974 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 47,704 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,430,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 707,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $10.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $909.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of -0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

