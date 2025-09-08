Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. $TCRX

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TScan Therapeutics by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 145,731 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in TScan Therapeutics by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

TScan Therapeutics Price Performance

TCRX stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $108.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.00. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 1,964.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

TCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TScan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TScan Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

View Our Latest Report on TCRX

TScan Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.