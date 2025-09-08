Hubbell Inc $HUBB Stock Holdings Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,180 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of Hubbell worth $26,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hubbell by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Hubbell by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 551.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.71.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $436.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $428.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $299.42 and a one year high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.