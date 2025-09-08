Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Forestar Group Inc $FOR

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Forestar Group by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Forestar Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,535 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Forestar Group by 263,300.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities set a $30.00 price target on Forestar Group and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forestar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Forestar Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $28.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Forestar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $34.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.50 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Forestar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Forestar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Forestar Group

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.