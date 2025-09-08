Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,810 First Mid Bancshares, Inc. $FMBH

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,810 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 35.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Mid Bancshares

In other news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $58,454.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,659.56. This represents a 12.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FMBH shares. Wall Street Zen raised First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

FMBH opened at $40.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $962.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 18.32%.The business had revenue of $88.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.42 million. Research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

First Mid Bancshares Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

