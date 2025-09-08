Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 13,059 AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in AvePoint by 621.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AvePoint Stock Performance
AVPT opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -325.33 and a beta of 1.40.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVPT
About AvePoint
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AvePoint
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Union Pacific: Laying the Tracks for America’s Industrial Renewal
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- TransDigm’s Edge: From Spare Parts to Sky-High Profits
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.