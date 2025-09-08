Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 13,059 AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in AvePoint by 621.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVPT opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -325.33 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $541,450.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,155,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,874,703.21. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,400 over the last 90 days. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

