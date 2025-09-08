Ieq Capital LLC Has $115,000 Holdings in MRC Global Inc. $MRC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 336.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,498,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,044 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $14,081,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MRC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $12,433,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 64.0% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,303,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 508,723 shares during the period. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in MRC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $4,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRC shares. Zacks Research raised MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of MRC opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $15.59.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.60 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

