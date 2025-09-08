Ieq Capital LLC Has $177,000 Stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. $HOUS

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOUS. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the first quarter worth $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the first quarter worth $43,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anywhere Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of HOUS opened at $6.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

