Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $162,000 Investment in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RCKT

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 24,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 82,316 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 158,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 119,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 25,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Elisabeth Bjork acquired 10,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,400. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 12,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $36,569.18. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 137,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,903.08. This trade represents a 8.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $111,413. Company insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RCKT opened at $3.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $353.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

