Ieq Capital LLC Sells 3,123 Shares of Harmonic Inc. $HLIT

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 132.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLIT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Harmonic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Profile

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.