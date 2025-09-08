Ieq Capital LLC Takes $178,000 Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. $ARR

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 22.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 22.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 56.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ARR stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $21.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.89 and a beta of 1.39.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,902.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

