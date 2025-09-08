indie Semiconductor, Inc. $INDI Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 32.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 27.1% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on INDI. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $40,496.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 119,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,910.94. This trade represents a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 59,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $254,718.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 94,005 shares in the company, valued at $403,281.45. The trade was a 38.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,518 shares of company stock worth $331,984. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $929.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 71.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $51.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. indie Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

