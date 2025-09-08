Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,067 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 10.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,568 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 65.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 508,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $273.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.87. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $279.95. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.50. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 8.45%.The firm had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.36.

In other news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 3,186 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $877,073.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,933.44. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.27, for a total value of $128,635.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,095.94. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,655 shares of company stock worth $3,123,578. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

