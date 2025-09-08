International Paper Company $IP Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in International Paper were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,623,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,340,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,428,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,798,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,763,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,145,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,019,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,137 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,040,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,941,000 after acquiring an additional 85,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 0.7%

International Paper stock opened at $48.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23. International Paper Company has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $60.36.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,850.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

